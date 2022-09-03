Overview

Dr. Vijay Raja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.



Dr. Raja works at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.