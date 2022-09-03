Dr. Vijay Raja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Raja, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Raja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Raja works at
Locations
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic7 Shackleford West Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 664-5860
Arkansas Heart Hospital1701 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 219-7000
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic - Conway605 Dave Ward Dr Ste 105, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 664-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
God blessed him with the miracles he performs. Awesome with family members and wonderful bed side manners.
About Dr. Vijay Raja, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265691976
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington Univserity In Saint Louis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
