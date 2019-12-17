Dr. Vijay Prabhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prabhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Prabhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Prabhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Locations
Cimarron Pediatrics Inc105 S Bryant Ave Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 340-4937
- 2 2017 W I 35 Frontage Rd Ste 190B, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-4937
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see a lot of bad things about dr.prabhu but I can’t say anything bad about him he did his job. I was diagnosed with eoe which is rare. I did have a disagreement with him about getting a second opinion which was my primary care physician fault but he didn’t believe me. I understand that though it’s like a slap in the face to the doctor but he took it the wrong way. He will figure out what’s going on I can atleast tell you that much about him. That’s what his true skill is diagnosis of people, figuring out your issues.
About Dr. Vijay Prabhu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982616538
Education & Certifications
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGY
Dr. Prabhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prabhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Dr. Prabhu has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prabhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Prabhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prabhu.
