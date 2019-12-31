Overview

Dr. Vijay Pinto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Pinto works at Urology Clinic Inc. in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.