Dr. Vijay Pinto, MD
Dr. Vijay Pinto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Urology Clinic Inc.1285 Wilson Hall Rd, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 905-3555
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Absolutely the best! Great doctor, great personality, great staff.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1811002371
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
