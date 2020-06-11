Overview

Dr. Vijay Paudel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Loris, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University Of Illinois-Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Paudel works at Coastal Cancer Center - Bayboro in Loris, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC and Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.