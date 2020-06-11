Dr. Vijay Paudel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paudel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Paudel, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Paudel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Loris, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University Of Illinois-Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Paudel works at
Locations
Coastal Cancer Center - Bayboro3008 Baybord St, Loris, SC 29569 Directions (843) 944-6175
Coastal Cancer Center8121 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6174Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Coastal Cancer Center4620 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 944-6176MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Paudel on 2 occasions. I have found him to be very kind and thorough. He spent ample time with me, did not make me feel rushed and explained everything to me. I found his bedside manner to be excellent.
About Dr. Vijay Paudel, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972596484
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U/Nc Bapt Hospital|Wake Forest University - Baptist Medical Center
- University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago|University Of Illinois-Chicago College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paudel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paudel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paudel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paudel works at
Dr. Paudel has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paudel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Paudel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paudel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paudel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paudel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.