Dr. Vijay Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They completed their residency with Cook Co Hosp



Dr. Patel works at Jacqueline Bracy M.d. Inc. in Glendora, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.