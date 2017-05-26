Dr. Pampana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Pampana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Pampana, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Pampana works at
Locations
-
1
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
-
2
Middletown Medical PC75 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
-
3
Middletown Medical PC35 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 381-5705
-
4
Edison Office225 May St Ste D, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 738-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate enough to have tests done by Dr Pampana in my neurologist's office yesterday. I have never gathered so much information about my ms in 31 years that I've had to see drs. I wish I could see him all the time & im so grateful for his wealth of knowledge. Thank you. Linda Neveil
About Dr. Vijay Pampana, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1699167767
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
