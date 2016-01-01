Dr. Vijay Narendran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narendran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Narendran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Narendran, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Center of South Florida11621 Kew Gardens Ave Ste 101A, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 253-3980
Cancer Care Northwest1204 N Vercler Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cancer Care Northwest605 E Holland Ave Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 228-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijay Narendran, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Chicago
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
