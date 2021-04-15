Overview

Dr. Vijay Muraliraj, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Muraliraj works at Torrance Memorial Medical Center CAR in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoids and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.