Dr. Vijay Muraliraj, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Muraliraj, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Muraliraj works at
Locations
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Association South Bay Surgeons23451 Madison St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-6864Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I first visited Dr. Muraliray's office for a colorectal surgery, he patiently explained the whole procedure needed. From surgery to recovery, he took great care to make sure I feel comfortable., and the pain from the surgery was minimal. He is knowledgeable, skillful and personable. I am blessed to have Dr Muraliray as my surgeon.
About Dr. Vijay Muraliraj, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
