Dr. Vijay Moradia, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Moradia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Moradia works at
Locations
Daytona Plastic Surgery P.l.4606 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 1L, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 756-9009
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative. Great bedside manner. Honest
About Dr. Vijay Moradia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1831292200
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moradia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moradia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moradia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moradia works at
Dr. Moradia speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Moradia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moradia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moradia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moradia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.