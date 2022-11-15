Overview

Dr. Vijay Mittal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Mittal works at Central Florida Heart Center - Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.