Dr. Mistry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Mistry, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Mistry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Mistry works at
Locations
-
1
Frederico M Manuel MD Inc12000 McCracken Rd Ste 106, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 581-3686
- 2 6770 Mayfield Rd Ste 425, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 442-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mistry?
About Dr. Vijay Mistry, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003893595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mistry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mistry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mistry works at
Dr. Mistry has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mistry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mistry speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mistry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mistry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mistry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mistry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.