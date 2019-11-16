Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Malhotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Malhotra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vijay K Malhotra MD PC78 Fairfield Ave, Johnstown, PA 15906 Directions (814) 535-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
Wonderful
About Dr. Vijay Malhotra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1467598755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.