Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Osf Medical Group -college Ave.1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 664-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and personable. He made me feel like I mattered, and took the time to listen to my explanation of what I was going through. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992858617
Education & Certifications
- PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
