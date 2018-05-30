Overview

Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at OSF Pain Center in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.