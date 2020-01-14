Overview

Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Norton Community Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at SETMA in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.