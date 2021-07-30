Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Vijary Kumar, M.D.1174 Amazon Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 254-3828
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumar saved my life 8 years ago while I was hospitalized. I have been going to him ever since!
About Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1689638587
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods.