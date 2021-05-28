Dr. Vijay Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Krishna, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Krishna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Locations
Lacey Medical Plaza1524 W Lacey Blvd Ste 201, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 537-0305Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adventist Health Central Valley Network - Hanford Rural Health Clinic1025 N Douty St Fl 2, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 537-0170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He takes the time to listen to you. Very professional, and kind.
About Dr. Vijay Krishna, MD
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1003297839
Education & Certifications
- Adventist Health Medical Center - Hanford Family Medicine Residency Program
- MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland Family Medicine Residency
- St. George's University
- The University Of Texas At Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishna speaks Telugu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.