Dr. Vijay Kotha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Kotha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wayne, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Kotha works at
Locations
1
A Wambangco Herrero MD4020 Venoy Rd Ste 1000, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 595-1166
2
Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC2421 Monroe St Ste 200, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 359-9880
3
Affiliates in Urology P.c.33545 Cherry Hill Rd, Westland, MI 48186 Directions (734) 595-1166
4
Comprehensive Urology12701 Telegraph Rd Ste 201, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (734) 287-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijay Kotha, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1700854395
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotha has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.