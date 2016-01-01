Overview

Dr. Vijay Kotha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wayne, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.



Dr. Kotha works at A Wambangco Herrero MD in Wayne, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI, Westland, MI and Taylor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.