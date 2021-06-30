Dr. Konda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Konda, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Konda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Konda works at
Locations
North side1879 Veterans Park Dr Ste 1202, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 260-7610Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been concierge patients of Dr. V.J.Konda for more than four years. Simply stated, he is the best doctor we have ever had the privilege of using regardless of specialty. He is deeply caring, immeasurably thorough, proactively comprehensive, never hurried and always available. Clear in his diagnoses and confident in his prescriptions, Dr.Konda is totally versed in your condition and medical background, familiar with all the latest data and studies regarding your situation. When involving or coordinating with other specialists, he takes the initiative to be up to date at all times and proactively collaborates on your behalf. When addressing more complicated or nuanced cases, he is prudent in his considerations and wise in his decision-making. He is tireless and available at virtually all times, by phone or text, both of which you are encouraged to use.In short, if this sounds like it’s too good to be true, it isn’t. This is the way anyone would wish their Dr to be.
About Dr. Vijay Konda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1366556821
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
- University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konda works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Konda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.