Dr. Vijay Kodadhala, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Kodadhala, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Kodadhala works at
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7767
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijay Kodadhala, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1336589753
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

