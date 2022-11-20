Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jotwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9000
Oakbend Physical Therapy - Upper Kirby3100 Timmons Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 840-1177
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 790-1818
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jotwani was professional, knowledgeable and took the time to explain to me his evaluation regarding my neck and back pain in a manner that I understood. He and his staff were courteous and efficient. I was very pleased with my visit and definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1043364839
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University|Indiana University - Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship- Indianapolis|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- University of Chicago/ MacNeal Family Practice Residency Program|University of Chicago/MacNeal Family Medicine Residency
- University of Chicago/MacNeal Hospital - Chicago
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Dr. Jotwani works at
