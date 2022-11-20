Overview

Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Jotwani works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.