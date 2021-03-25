Overview

Dr. Vijay Joshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Joshi works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES OF BRISTOL in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Gestational Diabetes and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.