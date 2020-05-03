Dr. Vijay Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Iyer, MD
Dr. Vijay Iyer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Minn
Buffalo General Hospital CAR100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-1784Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
UBMD Internal Medicine1020 Youngs Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 961-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Iyer is a fabulous physician and man. He performed a TAVR procedure on me. I was home the next day walking the neighborhood. He constantly checked on me and has tremendous empathy for his patients and families. I was in caring and competent hands.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1114947272
- U Minn
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iyer speaks Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
