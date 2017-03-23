Overview

Dr. Vijay Gopal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Gopal works at Vijay B Gopal MD in Long Beach, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.