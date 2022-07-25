Dr. Vijay Goli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Goli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Goli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Goli works at
Locations
Las Vegas Urology - Northwest7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 780-6417
Las Vegas Urology7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 201B, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 780-6416
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a t.u.n.a. procedure on my prostate. I no longer have to get up 5 times a night. I sleep all night long and occasionally get up only one time now. He was wonderful to me
About Dr. Vijay Goli, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1043305972
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goli works at
Dr. Goli has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Goli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.