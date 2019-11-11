See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Internal Medicine
4 (21)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijay Gill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Gill works at VIJAY S GILL MD PC in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vijay S Gill MD PC
    2152 S Vineyard Ste 119, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-1702

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Nov 11, 2019
    One thing I really like is that you actually get to meet with Dr. Gill rather than be sent to a physician's assistant or some other deputy. It has been convenient to get same-day appointment's in for things that have been bothering me. However, I have sometimes had to wait for over an hour past the appointment time to finally get to see him. His diagnoses seem relatively even-handed, referring me to specialists when he clearly can't help, and prescribing helpful medications in other cases.
    Michael B — Nov 11, 2019
    About Dr. Vijay Gill, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689647547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

