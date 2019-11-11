Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Gill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Gill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
Vijay S Gill MD PC2152 S Vineyard Ste 119, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 964-1702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One thing I really like is that you actually get to meet with Dr. Gill rather than be sent to a physician's assistant or some other deputy. It has been convenient to get same-day appointment's in for things that have been bothering me. However, I have sometimes had to wait for over an hour past the appointment time to finally get to see him. His diagnoses seem relatively even-handed, referring me to specialists when he clearly can't help, and prescribing helpful medications in other cases.
About Dr. Vijay Gill, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- REGIONAL WEST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.