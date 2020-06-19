Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Dixit, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Dixit, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Dixit works at
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Clinic P.c.37300 Garfield Rd Ste A, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 263-9770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dixit?
In 1999 I went to Dr. Dixit because I had sagging and deep lines below my left eye. A new treatment was out called CO2. I asked him about it and he explained very well what it was and what it involved. I researched on my own what it was, care afterwards, and longevity of the procedure. He performed it below both eyes and said that it was good for 5 years. It is now 2020 and it still IS GOOD! I followed the care for my skin and I have been grateful for his help.
About Dr. Vijay Dixit, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1790774313
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixit works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.