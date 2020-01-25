Overview

Dr. Vijay Dave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dave works at CardioMed Specialists, PC in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Gary, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.