Dr. Vijay Das, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Das, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
Dr. Das works at
Locations
-
1
Lpg Pulmonology - Clayton Ct5216 CLAYTON CT, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 343-8260
-
2
Hospitalist Group of Sw Fl PA708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 9, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everybody was very friendly very professional.
About Dr. Vijay Das, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1972532497
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
