Dr. Vijay Chhabra, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Chhabra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Chhabra works at
Locations
Oncology Hematology Care CT849 Boston Post Rd Ste 100, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 882-9608
Branhaven Medical Group LLC2543 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06514 Directions (203) 882-9608
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijay Chhabra, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1871591578
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhabra has seen patients for Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chhabra speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.