Overview

Dr. Vijay Chhabra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Chhabra works at Oncology Hematology Care CT in Milford, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.