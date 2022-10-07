See All Psychiatrists in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Vijay Chand, MD

Psychiatry
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Vijay Chand, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. 

Dr. Chand works at MiraCare Behavioral Health in Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palos Behavioral Health Professionals
    11800 S 75th Ave Fl 3, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 671-8440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vijay Chand, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629343793
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Chand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chand works at MiraCare Behavioral Health in Palos Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chand’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

