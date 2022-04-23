See All Plastic Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bindingnavele works at Corpus Christi Institute of Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vijay K Bindingnavele MD PA
    5642 Esplanade Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 888-7417
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Aetna

    Ambetter
    Anthem
    • Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497940951
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
    • David Grant Usaf Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    • General Surgery
