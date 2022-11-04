Overview

Dr. Vijay Bhasin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Gibson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Bhasin works at Ascension Medical Group Infectious Disease Bellemeade Office Building in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.