Dr. Bapat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Bapat, MD
Dr. Vijay Bapat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano4700 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-5800
Baylon Ambulatory Endoscopy Center4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 210, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6021
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Dr. Vijay Bapat is an excellent physician, efficient and thorough. My internist recommended him. He performed a procedure and was at my bedside explaining what he found out and reassured me that I did not have cancer. He listened to all my questions and then answered them honestly. I am so happy with his good news and what an excellent no after pain procedure he did.
About Dr. Vijay Bapat, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1053570549
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
