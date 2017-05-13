Dr. Vijay Balasubramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balasubramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Balasubramanian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
University Pulmonary Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 260, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 256-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balasubramani, has been great helping me find what was causing my Pulmonary problems. And he has a great P.A
About Dr. Vijay Balasubramanian, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Pulmonology
