Dr. Babu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Babu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Babu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Babu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Orthopedic Institute17270 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 633-7222Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Alpha Rehab. & Spine Strengthening LLC1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 304-5228
- 3 1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 536, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 775-2826
-
4
West Marion Family Medicine PA4600 SW 46th Ct Bldg 200, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 620-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babu?
About Dr. Vijay Babu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1356501779
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babu accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babu works at
Dr. Babu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.