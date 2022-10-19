See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sunnyvale, TX
Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.

Dr. Arvind works at WellMed at Sunnyvale in Sunnyvale, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardinal Pain Center, Sunnyvale location
    341 Wheatfield Dr Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 377-1753
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cardinal Pain Center PA
    221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 940, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 843-1073
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 19, 2022
    I have been seen by Dr ARVIND for many years and she is awesome. She is very kind and listens and explains everything to you. I would not go to another pain management Dr.
    Tiffanne — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
    • 1104861020
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Metrowest Medical Center-Framingham Union Hospital
    • Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
    • Madras Medical College
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arvind has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arvind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arvind has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arvind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Arvind. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvind.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

