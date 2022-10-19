Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.
Dr. Arvind works at
Locations
Cardinal Pain Center, Sunnyvale location341 Wheatfield Dr Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (214) 377-1753Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Cardinal Pain Center PA221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 940, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 843-1073Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seen by Dr ARVIND for many years and she is awesome. She is very kind and listens and explains everything to you. I would not go to another pain management Dr.
About Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1104861020
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Metrowest Medical Center-Framingham Union Hospital
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Madras Medical College
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arvind has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arvind accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arvind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arvind has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arvind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arvind speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Arvind. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvind.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvind, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvind appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.