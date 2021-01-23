Overview

Dr. Vijay Arora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Arora works at VIJAY ARORA INC in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.