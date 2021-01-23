Dr. Vijay Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Arora, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Arora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Locations
Vijay Arora Inc16167 Siskiyou Rd Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-2146
Victor Valley Global Medical Center15248 Eleventh St, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-8691
Hospital Affiliations
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went through a reversal in 1989 in NY. I went to see Dr. Arora by chance of the phone book. All in all...he was amazing. I got pregnant again after 12 years and again..after that. I was having a miracle baby. Those two are 29 and 27 now. We have moved since and one is still in California, my other son, in PA with me. I already had three before. But the respect Dr. Arora has for the people is never ceased and the respect he gets from the hospital...great reputation
About Dr. Vijay Arora, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- All India Inst Med Scis
- All India Inst Med Scis
