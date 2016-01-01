Dr. Vijay Arekapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arekapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Arekapudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Arekapudi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Gandhi Hosp
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2734 N LINCOLN AVE, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (773) 525-7720
-
2
Lake Shore Medical Associates Ltd2222 W Division St Ste 116, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 525-7720
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arekapudi?
About Dr. Vijay Arekapudi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1285622878
Education & Certifications
- Gandhi Hosp
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arekapudi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arekapudi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arekapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arekapudi has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arekapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arekapudi speaks Spanish and Telugu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arekapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arekapudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arekapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arekapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.