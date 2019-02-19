Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasirajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD
Overview
Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Vcu Medial Center - Ambulatory Care Center417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-2774
-
2
VCU Med Ctr Cardiothorac Srgry1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We were referred to Dr Kasirajan by our local cardiologist. I am so glad we followed his recommendation. Dr Kasirajan is wonderful. He listens to your concerns and makes sure you are comfortable with his treatment plan. He invites you to ask questions and does not make you feel rushed. He takes as much time as you need. My husband's surgery involved an extra procedure, but everything went smoothly and he was able to leave the hospital after 5 days. His recovery has been trouble free.
About Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1578592671
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Madras Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasirajan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasirajan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasirajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasirajan has seen patients for Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasirajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasirajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasirajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasirajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasirajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.