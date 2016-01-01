See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jamaica, NY. 

Dr. Krishnamoorthy works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Queens
    8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 883-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
  • Queens Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639640972
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Krishnamoorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krishnamoorthy works at Queens Cancer Center of Queens Hospital in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Dr. Krishnamoorthy’s profile.

Dr. Krishnamoorthy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamoorthy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamoorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamoorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

