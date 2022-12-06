Overview

Dr. Vigen Darian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Darian works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.