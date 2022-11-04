See All Family Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Abovian works at Vida Family Practice Pc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Vida Family Practice Pc
    435 Arden Ave, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Constipation
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Declining Functioning Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Frailty Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Recurrent Falls Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PPO Plus
    • Regal Medical Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr Abovian has been my primary care doctor for over 10 years. Every time I visit him he impresses me with his knowledge of how the body and brain work. I trust him. He listens to me and he really seems to care. He always has an answer for me and he has even taken the time to show me ways to find info on Google! His staff is wonderful. They have always been extremely helpful to me. I would definitely recommend Dr Abovian as a primary care doctor!
    Patricia Geiger — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1104135391
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, Spohn Memorial Hospital
    • Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Family Medicine Residency
    • New York Medical College
    • LOS ANGELES VALLEY COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abovian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abovian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abovian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abovian works at Vida Family Practice Pc in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abovian’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abovian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abovian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abovian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abovian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

