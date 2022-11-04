Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abovian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Locations
Vida Family Practice Pc435 Arden Ave, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- PPO Plus
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abovian has been my primary care doctor for over 10 years. Every time I visit him he impresses me with his knowledge of how the body and brain work. I trust him. He listens to me and he really seems to care. He always has an answer for me and he has even taken the time to show me ways to find info on Google! His staff is wonderful. They have always been extremely helpful to me. I would definitely recommend Dr Abovian as a primary care doctor!
About Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- 1104135391
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, Spohn Memorial Hospital
- Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Family Medicine Residency
- New York Medical College
- LOS ANGELES VALLEY COLLEGE
Dr. Abovian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abovian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abovian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Abovian speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Abovian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abovian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abovian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abovian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.