Overview

Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Abovian works at Vida Family Practice Pc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.