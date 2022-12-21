Dr. Viet Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viet Tran, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Ascension Medical Group Round Rock201 University Oaks Ste 1260, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 345-5925
Seton Spine & Rehabilitation Center3724 Executive Center Dr Ste G10, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 345-5925
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
He is very passionate about his patient's health. If you are willing to comply with good health habits, your doctors will go miles for you. Always helping and answering even outside office hours.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316050990
- Univ Of Arkansas Med Scis
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.