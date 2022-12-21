Overview

Dr. Viet Tran, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Williamson.



Dr. Tran works at Ascension Medical Group Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.