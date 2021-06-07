Dr. Viet Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viet Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Viet Pham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0283
Ear Nose & Throat Clinics of San Antonio PA150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-0732Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Brooks Medical Office8019 S New Braunfels Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 337-1050
ENT Clinics of San Antonio, P.A5715 Rogers Rd Ste 128, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 249-4840
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pham is personable and professional. I never feel rushed. He explains things in detail. He answers my questions at a level that I can understand. I appreciate him very much.
About Dr. Viet Pham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053570184
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.