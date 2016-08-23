Dr. Viet Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viet Mai, MD
Dr. Viet Mai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic Inc.500 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (909) 510-1582
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Seriously, Dr Mai is a great doctor. Our family like him a lot. But the service at the front desk is kind of bad. They don't even tell you that they don't take walk in patient. I signed my son name and wait for over 1 hour. The mexican lady who with the short hair is the one who took the patient list but she didn't tell me anything. My husband was so angry.
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1528042090
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai speaks Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.