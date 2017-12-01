Dr. Viet Be, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Be is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viet Be, MD
Overview
Dr. Viet Be, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Locations
Viet Anh Be, MD11160 Warner Ave Ste 301, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 210-5665
Viet Anh Be, MD16169 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 210-5665
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- South Coast Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor I have two deliveries safe and happy with him thanks to God I definitely recommend him
About Dr. Viet Be, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1437118650
Education & Certifications
- Western Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
