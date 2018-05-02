See All Dermatologists in Murrells Inlet, SC
Dr. Vienna Gibson, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vienna Gibson, DO is a Dermatologist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from A T Still University and is affiliated with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Gibson works at Seaside Dermatology PA in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Seaside Dermatology PA
    4017 Highway 17 Ste 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 651-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 02, 2018
    I have found the staff to be both courteous and professional. All questions and concerns were handled promptly. Would highly recommend this practice.
    tom in myrtle beach — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. Vienna Gibson, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306171582
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Genesys Regl Med Ctr Mi State University
    Medical Education
    • A T Still University
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vienna Gibson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibson works at Seaside Dermatology PA in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Dr. Gibson’s profile.

    Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
