Dr. Viengsouk Phommachanh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phommachanh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viengsouk Phommachanh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Viengsouk Phommachanh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Phommachanh works at
Locations
-
1
FYZICAL Health- Balance & Hearing Center2401 University Pkwy Ste 102, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 355-2767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
FYZICAL Health- Venice4120 Woodmere Park Blvd Ste 5, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 355-2767
-
3
FYZICAL Health8451 Shade Ave Ste 107, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 355-2767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phommachanh?
Dr. Phommachanh is by far the best doctor I have ever had. He is very concise, professional, thorough, personable and knowledgeable. He listens and addresses all of your concerns. I completely trust Dr. Phommachanh with my health and give him my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Viengsouk Phommachanh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1235331141
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Fl
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phommachanh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phommachanh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phommachanh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phommachanh works at
Dr. Phommachanh has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phommachanh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Phommachanh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phommachanh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phommachanh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phommachanh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.