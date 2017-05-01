Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vien Dinh, MD
Overview
Dr. Vien Dinh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dinh works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
-
2
Bayside Center Behavioral Hlth1650 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinh?
Although Dr Dinh has a kind personality, he try's to be very intimidating to patients family.
About Dr. Vien Dinh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1114217775
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinh works at
Dr. Dinh has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.