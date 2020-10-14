Dr. Vieh Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vieh Kung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vieh Kung, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Kung works at
Locations
1
Toledo Hospital North Campus2130 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We had our first visit with Dr Kung. She took the time to listen and answer all our questions. She made us feel as what we had to say was important. She never rushed us or seemed rushed. I believe it was Dr Teeple that was with her and she was great with my husband also. Her motor skill testing she gave him was very thorough. Even the support staff was friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Vieh Kung, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1790121895
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kung has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.
